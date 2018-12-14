ODOT Delays Opening Third Lane Of I-75 In Findlay

12/14/18 – 10:29 A.M.

The weather put the brakes on opening the third lane of I-75 northbound between U.S. 224 and County Road 99 in Findlay today. ODOT says the rain prevented workers from putting down new lane markers overnight. The agency says they’ll have further updates once the weather dries out.

In the meantime, ODOT says the southbound lanes of I-75 between County Road 99 and U.S. 224 will remain two lanes for the time being. They plan to open it up to three lanes by mid-January.