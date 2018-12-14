Townhouses Could Take The Place Of Former St. Michael School Site

12/14/18 – 5:21 A.M.

The site of the former St. Michael Catholic School on Western Avenue in Findlay could be the home of townhouses in the future. The Findlay City Planning Commission voted 4-1 on Thursday to rezone the area as high-density, multiple-family. Commission member Dan Clinger voted against the rezone. He says he’d like to see the area between Adams and Putnam streets remain zoned for single-family housing.

Property owners on Putnam and Adams streets voiced concerns Thursday that the townhouses would make the already congested traffic in the neighborhood even worse. They also objected to three-story buildings in the area.

City council would have to approve the commission’s recommendation before construction could start.

