County Commissioners Vote To Fund “Raise The Bar” Again In 2019

12/14/18 – 4:58 A.M.

Hancock County will help pay for a workforce development program in 2019. The commissioners voted to contribute $30,000 to the “Raise the Bar” program Thursday. The county will use an extra $100,000 in interest income to pay for their part of the program.

The county commissioners agreed to contribute to the program for five years starting in 2016. However, they pulled funding last year because of a tight budget.

The decision didn’t come without some conflict. Commissioner Brian Robertson says they didn’t talk about how they would spend the interest money before the meeting. Commissioners Mark Gazarek and Tim Bechtol both said there had been talks beforehand.