Angel Trees Give You The Chance To help Children In Need Celebrate The Holidays

12/07/18 – 11:17 A.M.

You can help give children in need have a happy holiday. The Findlay branches of Impact Credit Union are collecting toys and clothing for about 120 Hancock County children through the 28th annual Angel Tree Project. Angel trees are set up at the credit union offices on Township Road 100 and State Route 12.

Each angel on a tree has the name of a child, their clothing size and a toy the child would like for Christmas. You can take the angel and return wrapped gifts to the branch by December 11.