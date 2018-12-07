You Can Help Children Read With Donations To The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

12/07/18 – 11:04 A.M.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is collecting funds for their Give the Gift of Reading program through December 31. The funds will help support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which is run locally by the Literacy Coalition of Hancock County. The Imagination Library mails an age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth through age 5. A $25 gift covers one childs books for one year.