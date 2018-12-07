Mobile Food Pantry Set For Saturday Morning In Findlay

12/7/18 – 6:50 A.M.

A mobile food pantry will take place Saturday morning in Findlay. First Presbyterian Church is sponsoring the event in connection with Chopin Hall and the West Ohio Food Bank.

Distribution will start at 8:15 a.m. at the church on South Main Street. Recipients should not arrive before 7 a.m.

A representative from each family must attend to receive a food box. To follow federal and state-funded food program requirements, recipients need a picture ID and proof of current address.

You can call 419-422-6401 for more information.