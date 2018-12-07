Pedestrian Hit By Car In Findlay Wednesday

12/7/18 – 6:43 A.M.

A car hit a pedestrian in Findlay Wednesday morning. The police department says the collision happened at the intersection of Lake Cascades Parkway and North Lake Court around 6 a.m.

78-year-old Barry Cohen was walking across North Lake Court when a car driven by 49-year-old Cheryl Holtzberger of Forest hit him. Holtzberger was trying to turn left from Lake Cascades Parkway.

Hanco EMS took Cohen to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries.