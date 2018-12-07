Findlay Woman Injured In Overpass Crash

12/7/18 – 5:31 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman late Thursday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened on the East Trenton Avenue overpass around 5:45 p.m.

48-year-old Jennifer Stump was driving west on the bridge when she lost control. Her SUV slid onto the sidewalk, hit a concrete wall, and then slid in front of a car driven by 41-year-old Nina Proehl of Findlay. Proehl was driving the same direction but couldn’t stop in time.

Hanco EMS took Proehl’s passenger, 18-year-old Caley Proehl, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Officers cited Stump for operating a vehicle without reasonable control. They also cited Proehl for failure to stop in the assured clear distance ahead.