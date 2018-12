12/7/18 – 5:24 A.M.

The Putnam County YMCA has a new CEO. The Lima News reports Ron Fricke started in the position on December 3. He takes the place of Lori Fetherolf.

Fricke will help raise money for YMCA programs and will oversee day-to-day operations for the organization.

Fricke previously served as the deputy director of the Toledo Zoo.

