Pictures Of Angel Tree Thieves Released

12/7/18 – 5:13 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department has released surveillance photos of the two men who stole a Salvation Army “Angel Tree” early Sunday morning. Around 4:05 a.m. a stocky white man with a beard and shoulder-length hair walked into the Tiffin Avenue Walmart and dragged the tree out. He was wearing an Ohio State football jersey with the number 5 on it and a black stocking cap.

A second man stood watch at the entrance of the store. He’s described as black and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. They left the store in a white vehicle, possibly a Honda.

The tree has tags that list items like toys or clothes that can you can buy and turn over to the Salvation Army to distribute to families in need.