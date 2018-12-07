Hancock County Budget Nearly Ready

12/7/18 – 5:03 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners are close to finalizing a 2019 budget. County Auditor Charity Rauschenberg says the budget commission has approved $25.7 million in revenue for next year. The county has budgeted $23.6 million. That leaves around $2.1 million in unappropriated funds.

The county expects to have a $2.5 million carryover into next year to pay for early 2019 expenses. Carryover balances help pay for items like payroll until the state releases sales tax revenue back to the county.

