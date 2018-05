05/17/18 – 5:42 P.M.

You can help honor our armed forces at the 31st Annual Armed Forces Day Celebration. The event will feature displays of various military weapons and vehicles and even some flamethrower demonstrations. Food and beverages will also be available.

The event will be at the Hancock County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday. It opens at 7 a.m. each day and admission is $4 for adults and $3 for kids aged 6 to 17.