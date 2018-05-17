University Of Findlay Goes Tobacco Free

05/17/18 – 4:15 P.M.

The University of Findlay will be tobacco-free beginning the first of August. The tobacco policy on campus used to apply only to indoor spaces but the new policy will extend to the entire campus. This includes all products that contain nicotine such as vape devices.

A campus survey showed that only 4% of the student body and 3% of the faculty and staff use tobacco products. 400 out of 700 students surveyed said that they thought secondhand smoke on campus was a concern. Over 54% of the faculty surveyed agreed.