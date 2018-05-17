Benton Ridge Man Hurt After Hitting Kenton House With His Car

05/17/18 – 2:57 P.M.

A Benton Ridge man was injured after he hit a house north of Kenton with his car. The Hardin County Sheriff’s office reports that the accident happened around 1:50 a.m. this morning in the 10,000 block of U.S. 68. Christopher Fletcher lost control of his car and hit the side of the house.

Fletcher went to Hardin Memorial Hospital for unknown injuries. Nobody in the house was injured.

Officers cited Fletcher for failure to control.