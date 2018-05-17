County Commissioners Of Area Counties Approve Bidding Process For River Clean Up Project

05/17/18 – 2:52 P.M.

Hancock County Commissioners held a conference call with other counties in the Blanchard River Watershed to discuss a river cleaning project. Commissioner Tim Bechtol explained that the group voted to see what it will cost.

Bechtol explained that there is about $88,000 in funding available but the project estimate came in around $93,000.

The assessment will be charged to every parcel in the watershed with a minimum of $2. Once the bids come in the counties will convene again to discuss further options.