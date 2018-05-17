Findlay Man Injured In Crash On Tiffin Avenue

5/17/18 – 11:26 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay man on this morning. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened at the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and Woodworth Drive around 7:45 a.m.

33-year-old Joshua Elchert was driving his pickup truck north on Woodworth when crossed into the intersection and into the path of a car driven by 82-year-old Alvera Sams of Findlay. The impact of the crash caused Elcherts truck to roll onto its roof.

Hanco EMS took Elchert to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. The collision didnt hurt Sams.

Officers cited Elchert for failure to yield.