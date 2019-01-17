Annual “Bowling For Kids” Event For Children’s Mentoring Connection Coming Up In Early March

01/17/19 – 3:57 P.M.

The Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County is celebrating 45 years of service with an upcoming bowling event. CMC’s Staci Shaw explained that the “Bowling for Kids” is coming up in March but you can get signed up now.

CMC offers their services for free and Shaw said that this event helps allow that to continue. They help set children up with mentors that have volunteered to spend time with the kids.

The event will be March 9 and 10 with various times available. You can get signed up and learn more information at cmchancock.org.