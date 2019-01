01/17/19 – 4:50 P.M.

The University of Findlay’s annual Comedy Jam is coming up at the end of the month. Director of Student Involvement Sharinda Welton said that this event has really grown over the years.

She added this year they have a special meet and greet…

The event will be on January 26 starting at 8 p.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $20 and can be bought by calling 419-425-1346.