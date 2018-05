05/31/18 – 7:14 P.M.

The 29th Annual Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic is coming up next week. Blanchard Valley Health System president and CEO Scott Malaney said that the event will raise money for hospital programs and young golfers.

Scott Malaney

He said that the lab will help train nurses and directors with state of the art technology. Funds will also go to Bridge Hospice.

The event will be June 11 at the Findlay Country Club. Grounds passes are $10.