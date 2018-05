05/31/18 – 6:45 P.M.

The Opiate Quick Response team has seen some success since it started. Director Bill Fedirka explained that they help people after they overdose.

Bill Fedirka

Fedirka said that with the Opiate Quick Response Team Hotline has been changing lives.

Bill Fedirka

He added that the hotline can be used by friends or family to help out a loved. It can also be done anonymously and through text.

You can reach the hotline at 419-306-6534.