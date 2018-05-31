Veterans Go On Flag City Honor Tuesday

05/31/18 – 5:07 P.M.

The Flag City Honor Flight takes off Tuesday to take veterans to Washington D.C. The veterans will depart The Cube at 4:30 a.m. with an escort by Findlay Police, The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the American Legion Riders of Great First District of Ohio. In D.C., they will get to see the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Memorials. They will also get to see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The trip comes at no cost to the veterans. It is made possible by donations from individuals, organizations, and businesses.