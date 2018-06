06/08/18 – 11:16 A.M.

You can head out to Ghost Town north of Findlay for the Summer Crafts and Antiques Festival this weekend. The old western styled town will feature quality crafts and antiques as well as live music. There will be a climbing wall and laser tag to help keep kids occupied.

The event costs $6 for adults. Kids 15 and under get in for free. The event opens up from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.