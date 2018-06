06/08/18 – 10:42 A.M.

United Way of Hancock County wants to help make sure kids stay fed and educated over the summer. President and CEO John Urbanski explained that they help fund programs like SummerRead and the Dummer Food Program.

John Urbanski

Urbanski explained that these programs help support families and ease burdens. He added that they also help set kids up for a successful life.

You can learn more at liveunitedhancockcounty.org