Two Woman In Custody, Facing Charges In Overdose Death

06/08/18 – 6:48 A.M.

Two Findlay women are behind bars, accused of being involved in the overdose death of 28-year-old Danielle Rice. 38-year-old Dawn Jones and 40-year-old Desirae Bright are at the Hancock County Jail, charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Bond has been set at $22,500 for both women.

43-year-old Anthony Whitaker of Toledo is also wanted in the case. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. He has not been arrested and police believe that he may have left the state.