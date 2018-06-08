Tight Budget Causing Issues For Hancock County Commissioners

06/08/18 – 5:41 A.M.

Mandated expenses and declining sales tax revenue continues to cause problems with an already tight budget for the Hancock County Commissioners. Commissioner Brian Robertson said that the county is required to make a $500,000 payment for a child care program. The program is run by Hancock County Job and Family Services.

This comes at a time where sales tax receipts are down by about $90,000. The commissioners couldn’t fund $850,000 of non-mandated spending requested by various departments this year.