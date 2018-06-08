Fostoria Man Sentenced On Drunk Driving And Vehicular Homicide Charges

06/08/18 – 5:25 A.M.

A Fostoria man is spending time in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide this week. Lee McCumber was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for an accident last October that cost 72-year-old Jimmie Yoder his life.

McCumber was driving under the influence when he went left of center and collided head-on with Yoder’s vehicle. Witnesses say that the cars both went up in flames. Bystanders managed to pull both men out of their cars and away from the wreckage.

Lifeflight took Yoder to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where he died. Bascom EMS to McCumber to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. He was then transferred to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.