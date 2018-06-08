Findlay Teen Hit By Car While Riding His Bike

06/08/18 – 5:05 A.M.

A Findlay teen had to go to the hospital after being hit by a car while riding a bike. According to Findlay Police, 17-year-old Aidan Gibson was riding his bike south on the west side of North Main Street around 11 a.m. He crossed the Walnut Street intersection when he didn’t have the light. 18-year-old Nicole Hardy hit Gibson as she entered the intersection from the west.

Hanco EMS took Gibson to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.