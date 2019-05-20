Appleseed IGA Closing In Arlington

5/20/19 – 7:12 A.M.

Appleseed IGA in Arlington is closing its doors next month. Manager Larry Lovell Jr. says the last day of operation will likely be June 22nd. Lovell says a real estate investment company is buying the building at 128 Vail Street. He says he’s not sure who the buyer is yet.

The grocery store has been open in the village since 1907. Lovell says as much as they want to continue, it’s not workable. He adds that many Arlington residents work in Findlay, and do their grocery shopping there too.

