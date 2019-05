Curb Work Continues On Several Findlay Roads This Week

5/20/19 – 7:18 A.M.

Curb work on West Sandusky Street has part of the road closed again this week. The Findlay engineering department says West Sandusky remains closed between Cory Street and Western Avenue in the eastbound direction. You can still use the road to drive west.

Curb replacement projects are also taking place on Summit Street between Lima Street and Lima Avenue, Hurd Avenue between Lima Avenue and Stadium Drive, and Woodworth Drive between Fostoria Avenue and the cul-de-sac.

Stanford Parkway remains closed for waterline replacement work between Westfield Drive and River Road.