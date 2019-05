5/20/19 – 7:32 A.M.

ODOT has plenty of projects scheduled in Putnam County this week. Crews will restrict State Route 65 to one lane between Road M and 11th Street for pavement repair work in Ottawa. Crews are also repairing pavement on State Route 109 between State Route 613 and Ottawa, as well as on U.S. 224 all the way through the county.