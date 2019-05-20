One Person Hurt In Sunday Crash In Putnam County

5/20/19 – 7:39 A.M.

A one-car crash injured one person in Putnam County Sunday afternoon. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Road 2, just south of Road A.

A northbound driver lost control and hit a utility pole. Leipsic EMS had to extricate the driver from the car. They took him to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office has not publicly identified the driver.

Crash Location: