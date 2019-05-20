Putnam County Farmers Enroll In Buffer Program

5/20/19 – 7:53 A.M.

Farmers in Putnam County are taking advantage of a program that encourages them to plant hay along waterways. The Putnam County Sentinel reports Ohio’s Working Lands Buffer program signed 36 contracts in the county. That accounts for 51 tracts of land and more than 700 acres.

The program pays farmers $120 per acre every year for a five-year period. Farmers can also sell the hay they grow on the land.

Another signup period starts on June 15th. You can get more information by calling 419-523-5159.

The program aims to reduce runoff into area waterways.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel