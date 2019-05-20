Local Gas Prices Fall From Last Week’s Highest Numbers

5/20/19 – 8:06 A.M.

Local gas prices have come down from last week’s highest prices, but are still higher than they were a week ago. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.65 today. That’s six cents higher than last Monday, but down 22 cents from last Wednesday.

Drivers in Ottawa are still paying $2.65 per gallon. The average price hasn’t budged in Ottawa for weeks.

The statewide average stands at $2.73 per gallon. That up 11 cents from last week.