Arcadia Man Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

9/25/18 – 1:29 A.M.

An Arcadia man will spend seven years in prison for child pornography convictions. 33-year-old Dustin Woodward pleaded no contest to six counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor Tuesday. He’ll have to register as a Tier II sex offender when he gets out of prison.

The charges stem from three separate incidents that involved taking pictures of a six-year-old victim. The crimes happened between April and May of last year.

MORE: The Courier