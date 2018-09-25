Commissioner Robertson Discusses Hancock County

9/25/18 – 1:21 P.M.

Sales tax collections jumped in Hancock County in September. County Commissioner Brian Robertson says while that’s good news, it’s still not smooth sailing for the county budget…

Audio:Brian Robertson

Robertson says while operating costs are competitive in Hancock County, non-standard costs continue to cause issues. That includes things like transporting jail inmates to other jails and money for kids in foster care.

Robertson adds that county officials are still digging into the numbers to see what drove the sudden increase in sales tax collections. He says he believes that collections will end up flat compared to 2017 when the year is over.