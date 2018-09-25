Potential For Severe Weather Tonight

9/25/18 – 1:48 P.M.

We’re keeping an eye on the weather as the forecast includes the potential for severe conditions overnight. The National Weather Service says all of northwest Ohio is an area with a slight risk for severe storms.

WTOL-11 Meteorologist Ryan Wichman says the greatest risk of strong storms is between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. He says some of the storms could produce strong winds and potentially some isolated tornadoes.

We’ll continue to watch the situation and update you as information changes.