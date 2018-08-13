Arcadia Prepares For New School Year

8/13/18 – 5:23 A.M.

The school year kicks off for many area districts this week. In Arcadia middle school and high school students can pick up their schedules and pay fees between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. today. Orientation for seventh-graders and new middle and high school students is set for 5:30 p.m.

The elementary open house is Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Students can bring school supplies, meet their teachers and pay school fees.

The first day of school in Arcadia is Wednesday.