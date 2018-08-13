8/13/18 – 5:30 A.M.

Local gas prices continue to decline. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.59 today. That’s a five cent drop from last Monday. A month ago we were paying $2.93 per gallon.

The average price in Findlay is below the state average of $2.68. The state average is 10 cents lower than it was last week.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.69 per gallon today. That’s down five cents over the last seven days.