Arcadia School Board Discusses Transgender Bathroom Policy

5/24/18 – 5:05 A.M.

The Arcadia school board is looking into a proposed policy that would allow transgender students to use the school restroom of their choosing. The board met Wednesday to talk about legal and privacy concerns that surround the issue. The discussion came after a female student who identifies as male asked to use the boys’ restroom.

The board didn’t make any decisions Wednesday. They will take the advice of their attorney before moving forward.

A statement from Superintendent Bruce Kidder said, “We have policies dedicated to providing all students with a safe and non-discriminatory learning environment. Based on these policies, we are prepared to accommodate any student who has individual privacy or safety needs, including needs related to the use of school bathrooms.”

Several residents showed up to talk about their concerns. Many wondered about balancing the safety and rights of students, as well as the laws govern the matter.

MORE: The Courier