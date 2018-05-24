Road Work Continues On Findlay Streets

5/24/18 – 5:17 A.M.

You’ll see plenty of road work in Findlay through the end of the month. The city says crews will reduce North Blanchard Street between Trenton and Melrose avenues to one lane for southbound traffic.

City crews are reducing South Main Street, between Crawford and Lima streets to one lane at times to place mulch in the curb bump-outs.

Milling and paving work will close East Lincoln Street between Main and East streets during working hours. That project should last through tomorrow.

The city is closing several streets between Blanchard Street and the railroad for storm sewer installation. East Foulke Avenue, Allen Avenue, Midland Avenue, Garfield Avenue, and George Street are all included on that list.

Crews have also closed Park Street between Lima and Hancock streets for road reconstruction.

A milling and paving project will temporarily close Cory Street between Washington and Frazer streets next week.