Liberty-Benton Support Staff Members Get New Contract

5/24/18 – 5:26 A.M.

Support staff members in the Liberty-Benton school district have a new contract. The LB school board approved a three year deal with educational aides, secretaries, and maintenance staff during their Wednesday meeting. The contract gives them a 2.75 percent raise in the first year.

Superintendent Mark Kowalkski says performance-based evaluations will determine raises in the second and third year of the deal.

