Hanon Systems Moving Forward With Expansion In Carey

5/24/18 – 5:34 A.M.

Hanon Systems is moving forward with an expansion in Carey. The Wyandot County Office of Economic Development announced the plans Wednesday. The company has a facility in the Arrowhead Commerce Park. It will start the expansion this summer, with completion planned for either late next year or in early 2020.

Hanon plans to hire 242 additional workers as a part of the expansion.

Both the village and the Carey School District approved a tax abatement for Hanon to help aid the expansion.

