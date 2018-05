05/03/18 – 4:50 P.M.

Arcadia School District has a renewal levy on the May ballot. Superintendent Bruce Kidder gave some details on the long-time supported levy.

Bruce Kidder

Kidder said that the levy has no new taxes and will support the schools’ operations.

Bruce Kidder

He said that it will also help pay for some renovations. Kidder said that the renovations will tear down the modular classrooms and put in more brick and mortar classrooms.