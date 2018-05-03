Congressman Jim Jordan Stops In Findlay

05/03/18 – 5:22 P.M.

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan stopped in Findlay Thursday to talk politics. He said that he will go for the Speaker’s seat if he gets the chance.

He said that it depends on who has the majority when that time comes. He said he might have to go for minority leader if it is a Democratic Congress.

Aside from possible campaigns, Jordan also talked about healthcare reform. He said the one size fits all model doesn’t work.

Jordan said that by doing this they will make insurance options more customizable. He added that this will help families find the coverage they need at a price they can afford.