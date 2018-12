12/20/18 – 6:53 A.M.

Arcadia residents will see a school renewal levy on the May ballot. The school board voted in favor of placing a 1 percent income tax renewal in front of voters during a Wednesday meeting.

The tax pays for general operating expenses. School officials say it brings in around $822,000 per year for the district.

MORE: Arcadia school board approves open enrollment for next school year.