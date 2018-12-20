Pandora Swears In New Mayor

12/20/18 – 7:01 A.M.

For the first time in 13 years, Pandora has a new mayor. The Putnam County Sentinel reports former village council president Jeremy Liechty recently took the oath of office. Liechty takes over for John Schlumbohm, who resigned this month as he prepared to become a Putnam County Commissioner.

Council now has to find someone to take Liechty’s spot on council. Any village resident interesting in serving should contact the village office. The term lasts through the end of 2021.

