12/20/18 – 7:20 A.M.

Putnam County is looking for a new coroner. The Lima News reports Dr. Anna Horstman has announced her resignation, effective January 1. Any one interested in the position should contact the Putnam County Ohio Republican Part Central Committee by December 31.

Voters elect coroners in Ohio, so Horstman’s party has the right to appoint a replacement for the rest of her term.

MORE: Lima News