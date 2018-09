09/21/18 – 5:48 P.M.

There’s a church program coming to Hancock County in November. The Courier’s Sara Arthurs said that the Revive Ohio event will bring local churches together.

Sara Arthurs

Arthurs said that they will have several events planned for the week-long program.

Sara Arthurs

You can get more information on the event by reading Arthurs’ article in tomorrow’s edition of the Courier.