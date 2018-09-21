Two Injured In Seneca County Crash

9/21/18 – 5:22 A.M.

A Thursday afternoon crash injured two people north of Bascom. The State Highway Patrol says that the collision happened at the intersection of State Route 635 and County Road 592 around 3 p.m.

56-year-old Ronald Snow of Petrolia, Pennsylvania was driving a semi east on Road 592 when he pulled into the path of a pickup truck pulling a camper and driven by 76-year-old Robert Valle of Gibsonburg.

Bascom EMS took Valle and his passenger, 69-year-old Amelia Valle, to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for treatment. Troopers cited Snow for failure to yield from a stop sign.