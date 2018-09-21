Toledo Woman In Crash Near Van Buren

9/21/18 – 5:12 A.M.

A two-car crash injured one person west of Van Buren Wednesday. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 613 and Allen Township Road 142.

49-year-old Brian Baeder of Fostoria pulled out from a stop sign on Road 142 and into the path of a westbound car driven by 57-year-old Barbara Shklar of Toledo.

Schklar went to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Deputies cited Baeder for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.